Sony details Call of Duty: Vanguard’s PlayStation-exclusive content

Another year, another bunch of free stuff for CoD players on PlayStation.

The exclusivity deal between Activision and PlayStation is continuing for at least another year with a slew of more exclusive Call of Duty: Vanguard content on PS5 and PS4, Sony revealed today.

The content offerings are similar compared to what’s been given over the past few years, including seasonal DLC packs for free that can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone. That means PlayStation Plus members can expect free stuff every two months or so.

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific kicks off December 3. #Vanguard pre-download also available starting today. Full details: https://t.co/yinRGYbVZK pic.twitter.com/9YNrBZ74Ei — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 29, 2021

Free seasonal bundles will continue as they did in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, with each season bringing a new bundle for PlayStation Plus members to enjoy, featuring things like operator skins, weapon blueprints, XP tokens, and more. This will begin with Vanguard season one in December.

If PlayStation players team up with one another, they’ll also receive an additional 25 percent boost to weapon XP. There will even be monthly double XP events and two additional loadout slots for free. Finally, there are five extra tier skips included with battle pass bundles when compared to other platforms.

Black Ops Cold War also featured an exclusive Zombies mode called Onslaught, so it appears that there’s a bit less free content in this year’s CoD for PS players. But Sony said “that’s just a taste of what’s coming to Call of Duty after the launch of Vanguard,” so more could be coming.

Vanguard hits PS5 and PS4, along with all other platforms, one week from today on Nov. 5.