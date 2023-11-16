Shotzzy shows why knives are getting banned in competitive CoD with jawdropping clip

The secondary knife is one of the many weapons in Modern Warfare III that you won’t see in serious Call of Duty competitions any time soon, and OpTic Gaming star Shotzzy showed us why with a ridiculous clip.

You can swing the knife absurdly fast and get a ton of kills, just like Shotzzy shows in his 1v3 clutch against the enemy team. MWIII has a high time to kill as opposed to previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise, and having a close-quarters weapon that fast, that deals so much damage, certainly isn’t balanced in the hands of professionals.

For what feels like forever, competitive CoD has operated on a series of gentlemen’s agreements, or GAs for short. They’re meant to eliminate certain weapons that make certain positions, like Main AR or Sub overpowered. While some members of the community think that pros can sometimes take it too far with the GA list, there are specific weapons that are obvious GAs. The knife is one of them.

The knife is obviously deadly in objective situations like the one Shotzzy showed, but that isn’t the extent of its usefulness. It can be used to hold specific doors, or used around corners to completely eliminate an enemy before they can react in a manner that’s fitting for the franchise.

CoD isn’t a tactical shooter. If you’re looking for a one-hit kill with a rifle, play VALORANT or Counter-Strike. Not even those games offer one-hit kills with a knife in all circumstances, you have to be behind the enemy to take them out in one hit. The high time to kill with efficient tracking is the pinnacle of skill expression in an arcade shooter, and it’s one that the professionals understandably want to emulate. Some GAs are ridiculous and come from pros not wanting to adapt to new weapons, but the knife GA is not one of those.