The latest Call of Duty League Home Series event kicked off today. But the top two teams in the standings won’t be competing this weekend, which means the title is up for grabs.

The 2020 Seattle Home Series is officially underway. It’s the fourth event of the season following the Call of Duty League’s move to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League

Even though the Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire both won’t compete in the Seattle Home Series, there are plenty of storylines heading into this tournament. Over the last two weeks, Zer0 left the New York Subliners and joined the London Royal Ravens, the Chicago Huntsmen acquired Prestinni, Enable returned to the Seattle Surge starting lineup, and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles parted ways with head coach Pacman.

Just like the previous events this year, eight of the 12 Call of Duty League teams will be split up into two groups for pool play at the Seattle Home Series. The two franchises from each pool that win two matches will advance to the single-elimination bracket that will determine the latest Home Series champion.

Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Seattle Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, May 22

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Paris Legion (Group B)

Chicago win 3-1

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-203 Chicago

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy: 6-2 Chicago

Gun Runner Domination: 171-136 Paris

Hackney Yard Hardpoint: 250-236 Chicago

This article will be updated until the Seattle Home Series ends on Sunday, May 24.