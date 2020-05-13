Enable re-joins Seattle Surge starting roster

Team Pine is down a player.

The Seattle Surge have moved Enable back into their starting roster, replacing Pandur in the lineup, several players on the team announced. Enable revealed the news on Twitter with an homage to Michael Jordan’s famous return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

Seattle coach Joey “Nubzy” DiGiacomo, who took some flak for benching Enable for Pandur in February after the London Home Series, said the Surge are “going to function as a family, and [Enable] is a great piece to facilitate that.”

Nubzy also thanked Pandur, who will move to the bench now. Nubzy said Pandur “did a lot better than most would give him credit for, and he has an amazing career ahead of him.”

At the time of his benching, Enable said not being in the starting lineup was “kind of a wake-up call.” He recently began practicing with several benched Call of Duty League players, including JKap, Zer0, and Gunless as Team Pine. Zer0 jokingly tweeted at Enable after the announcement that he would be speaking with his lawyer.

With Enable on the roster, the Surge began the season with a 1-4 record. The team did not fare much better with Pandur in his place, however, as the team is tied for ninth place with 40 CDL Points and a 4-10 record. The Surge’s best event this season was the Chicago Home Series in April, when they reached the semifinals before being defeated by the Atlanta FaZe.

The Surge host the next online CDL Home Series event from May 22 to 24.