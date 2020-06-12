The Minnesota RØKKR is hosting its second Call of Duty League event of the year this weekend—and the top five teams in the standings are all competing.

The RØKKR kicked off the 2020 season with the Launch Weekend event in January. But now, the franchise is hosting the 2020 Minnesota Home Series, which started today. It’s the fifth tournament of the season since the Call of Duty League transitioned to an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Huntsmen, Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, RØKKR, and Florida Mutineers will all be competing this weekend in arguably the most-stacked event in the Call of Duty League’s young history. This automatically means that at least one of the top five teams in the league won’t make it to the single-elimination bracket at the Minnesota Home Series.

This online tournament, like all Home Series before it, will feature eight of the 12 CDL franchises separated into two pools for the group stage. The two teams from each group that win two series will move on to the single-elimination bracket to compete until the Minnesota Home Series champion is crowned.

Aside from all of the top-tier teams playing in this tournament, the biggest storyline heading into this event is the retirement of three-time world champion, Karma. The Seattle Surge will play without Karma for the first time this season against Atlanta. Veteran SMG player Saints will return to the Los Angeles Guerrillas’ starting lineup, while rookie Owakening is set to make his professional debut for the Florida Mutineers.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Minnesota Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, June 12

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra (Group B)

Los Angeles lead 1-0

Rammaza Hardpoint: 250-197 Los Angeles

This article will be updated until the Minnesota Home Series ends on Sunday, June 14.