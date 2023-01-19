Rarest operator skins in Warzone 2

If only we could go back in time.

The microtransaction game has many layers. Players purchase skins for a variety of reasons, one particular reason, being rarity. Bolstering your inventory with the best skins in the game makes you look like you know what you’re doing, now you just have to learn how to hit a shot in Warzone 2.

Forget the aim game, focus on your inventory-building skills. Level up your microtransaction stats and showcase how you’ve been playing during every event, or even before it was cool. There are a fair few rare skins in Warzone 2, but some of them have been left to the dark depths of pre-orders and events, making them all the rarer.

Maybe one day, you’ll sell your account and make back what you spent, or the game will lose the interest of its fanbase in a few years, leaving your hard-earned cash behind a monitor with no way of withdrawing. But hey, at least you look sick.

What are the rarest skins in Warzone 2?

Beta Reward Operator skin

This skin was unfortunately left in the pre-order abyss, where all the extras that at one point were available are no longer floating around the ether for purchase.

Nuke completion Skin

I will never need to buy another skin again after getting the nuke skin in Warzone 2 pic.twitter.com/R76Y6Bc7uC — TheTacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) November 30, 2022

This skin can make the best CoD players tremble with fear. This lightly designed character has clearly put in the hours. You’ll need to get a nuke in Warzone 2, which requires five wins in a row, paired with a successful tactical nuke on the sixth.

Hiro “Oni” Watanabe

Pre-order #ModernWarfare2 through the PS Store secure the exclusive Operator: Hiro "Oni" Watanabe on day one, stocked with a high-level Weapon Blueprint 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PRXrLTMeZu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

After pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players received the Hiro “Oni” Watanabe skin. Now there’s little to no chance players will be able to add this to their collection.

Burger Town Operator Skin

J'ai un code pour le skin BK sur MWII

Je l’échange contre un code pour le skin MTN DEW ou JACK LINK'S. pic.twitter.com/tKsgOr8lNn — Tom 😉 (@tomlrce) November 19, 2022

This flippin’ good skin came as part of a Burger King promotion with MW2. The skin came with two times experience for one hour of gameplay, but unless you have a Burger Town Operator skin code, you’re out of luck.