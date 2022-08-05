Pred named 2022 Call of Duty League Rookie of the Year

The Seattle Surge’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari has won the Call of Duty League’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award, the league announced today before the second day of matches at the CDL Championship.

The dominant submachine gun force became the first APAC player to win a major CoD event at this year’s Major Three, an event of which he was named MVP. He also now holds the honor of becoming the first winner of the new official CDL Rookie of the Year award.

His first year in the League, and he's already surging to the 🔝



Presenting your #CDL2022 Rookie of the Year: @Pred_RNG pic.twitter.com/fEsSQ5c0Wt — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 5, 2022

The 20-year-old Aussie led or tied the Surge for best K/D across all game modes, including Search and Destroy. He was fourth in the league in overall K/D at 1.09, behind only Minnesota RØKKR’s Attach and league MVP frontrunners Cellium and Dashy. He helped lead Seattle to the fifth seed heading into the CDL playoffs, where the team won their first match yesterday against the London Royal Ravens.

Screengrab via Call of Duty League

Between the multiple awards and a solid playoff performance already under his belt, it’s been a banner year for Pred as he looks to continue his torrid play in the playoffs this weekend.

Pred and the Surge will face off against the Atlanta FaZe in the second round of the CDL Championship winners bracket later today.