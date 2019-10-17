Players can pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can be pre-downloaded onto both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ahead of the game’s worldwide release next week.

Unlike previous years, Modern Warfare is split into several additional packs. These packs can be downloaded individually or all at once. Players can pre-load multiplayer, campaign, and Spec-Ops ahead of the full release.

PS4 players will receive an additional pack for Survival mode. This is the PS4-exclusive game mode inside of Spec-Ops. The first time Xbox One or PC players can play Survival mode will be in October 2020, which led to some fans canceling their pre-orders.

The game’s file size is 137.66 GB on Xbox One. The PC version is 175 GB, but the size is expected to be smaller at launch. The PS4 version is expected to be large since it has an exclusive game mode.

Fans will be excited to finally drop in to Modern Warfare upon its release. The game will feature the three modes synonymous with the Modern Warfare franchise—campaign, multiplayer, and Spec-Ops.

The campaign is set to follow the story of Captain Price, the British soldier who was the only remaining member of the “Bravo Team” at the end of Modern Warfare 3. But iconic characters are set to return, such as Captain John “Soap” MacTavish.

Upon completion of each download, Modern Warfare will be playable worldwide on Oct. 25.