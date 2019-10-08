Activision releases trailer for new Spec-Ops features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision has revealed that it’ll be moving forward to the “next evolution” of the Spec-Ops game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The company uploaded a new trailer for Spec-Ops earlier today that showed a new story that stems from the chemical weapons storyline in the campaign. Players will be a part of a new team that’s assigned to several missions throughout the story. The team needs to hunt the leader of the mysterious opposition, AQ, and contain the threat of chemical warfare.

The trailer confirmed that Spec-Ops will be a four-player co-op mode, unlike the previous versions of Spec-Ops that were two-player modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Halfway through the trailer, a soldier can be seen wounded and on the floor. But he’s revived by a teammate using a stim shot in a manner that looks similar to the revive system in Call of Duty Zombies. In this mode, players don’t immediately die after their health has been depleted. They’re downed, meaning they can be revived to get back on their feet.

Spec-Ops will have vehicles that players can use to traverse each mission. Potentially, they could be used to enter or escape a mission since players can be seen jumping out of a plane toward the end of the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, a mysterious figure can be seen shooting a solider that’s on the floor. This is most likely the villain of the Spec-Ops mode since his face isn’t shown, but that’s just speculation.

Modern Warfare will be released worldwide on Oct. 25.