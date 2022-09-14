Pay to win? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s $100 Vault Edition-exclusive bonus instantly unlocks all attachments for a gun

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hype has reached an all-time high ahead of the Call of Duty: Next live stream reveal tomorrow, but a new video posted to social media is causing some concern among the player base.

The video posted this afternoon teases the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, a pre-order bonus for the $100 Vault Edition. Players who pre-order will also be able to use the Weapon Vault in the beta over the next few weekends.

Introducing the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.



Find out more at #CODNext and Pre-order the Vault Edition and equip the first-ever FJX Cinder in the #MWII Open Beta

Activision has been somewhat tight-lipped about just what a Weapon Vault really is, but this video sheds some details on what it might mean. The video says it will allow you to “instantly unlock all 50-plus attachments,” cutting out the time it normally takes to level up a gun and earn them naturally.

This is an immediate cause for concern for some players. Normally, players begin at a level playing field with weapons having to be leveled from the ground up. Blueprint weapons are similar, but those include specific attachments that cannot be swapped out until other attachments are unlocked.

This simply means that players who order the Vault Edition and immediately unlock all attachments for the FJX Cinder will be at an immediate advantage over other players not willing to fork over the additional $30 for the Vault Edition.

“Stay tuned for details on the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault and the new Gunsmith closer to Modern Warfare II’s launch,” Activision teased in an update about MW2‘s editions and benefits a couple of weeks ago.

The cause for serious concern is the question of what this might mean for future Weapon Vaults. Will players simply be able to instantly unlock all attachments for every weapon that is subsequently released in future content drops? Previous CoD microtransactions have been mostly cosmetic. This is quite a different beast.

Hopefully, more will be revealed during Call of Duty: Next tomorrow at 11:30am CT ahead of MW2‘s release on Oct. 28.