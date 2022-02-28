Paris Legion releases Decemate from Call of Duty League roster

The Paris Legion, who have yet to win a match in the 2022 Call of Duty League season, has parted ways with Decemate, the team announced today.

Dot Esports’ Cory “CRONE” Davis reported on Feb. 23 that Decemate and FeLo would be replaced on the Legion’s roster by Challengers players GRVTY and Jimbo. Since then, FeLo’s exit appears less likely, but GRVTY is still likely to become a starter for Paris.

Today we say thank you and goodbye to @Decemate for his time serving on the Legion.



Wishing him nothing but the best going forward. pic.twitter.com/qWjLvo0Ptj — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) February 28, 2022

Through three weeks of qualifying matches, the Legion are the only team in the CDL without a victory. Paris sit in last place in the 12-team league with a 0-5 match record and 5-15 map count despite having pushed the undefeated, defending world champions Atlanta FaZe to a five-game series in their first match of the season.

Paris’ best game mode has proved to be Control, in which the team has won three maps and lost three maps. The Legion have struggled mightily in the other two game modes, particularly in Hardpoint, a mode in which Paris has won just one of their 11 games. Decemate had a 0.95 Hardpoint kill/death ratio, the second-highest mark on the team, according to Breaking Point.

With his release from Paris, Decemate may be forced to compete in the Challengers Circuit again. Other than briefly representing the Seattle Surge and New York Subliners last year, Decemate spent most of the 2021 season playing with various rosters in Challengers, where he won several online tournaments.

The Legion will compete in the season’s first CDL Major, which starts on March 3. Due to their poor record, Paris will begin the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket.