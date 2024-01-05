Overlooked Warzone optic makes players reconsider best option for loadouts

The Warzone community seemingly has its heart set on using the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic in every loadout, yet there might be a better option right under everyone’s noses.

Raven Software may have removed attachment tuning for Modern Warfare 3′s iteration of Warzone, but building the best possible loadout is still a daunting task. If you take into account the 78 MW2 weapons that were carried over and the 37 new weapons, battle royale fans have 115 guns at their disposal and even more attachments.

Everyone always wants to know the best possible loadout. Image via Activision

Content creators and pro players do a lot of the heavy lifting for us by sharing their best possible loadout options. But this leads to community members copying each other and rarely straying away from what’s considered meta. A great example of this is the Aim Op-V4 optic from Warzone 2, which was universally considered the best optic and was used for the entire year.

That trend was carried into the latest Warzone expansion: The Corio Eagelesye 2.5x optic gets all of the attention, but it might actually be worth deviating from the norm.

Why Warzone players should use the Ares Clear Shot optic

CoD content creator WhosImmortal recently set out to find the best optic in Warzone despite players already handing the crown to the Corio Eagleseye. The YouTuber stumbled upon the Ares Clear Shot scope, which has 7.5x magnification and a dual toggle option so you can switch over to a red-dot optic for close-range engagements.

But what really grabbed WhosImmortal’s attention is what the optic provides that other options don’t.

“Not only is it a dual-zoom optic, it also offers recoil control,” the content creator said. “It hurts your ADS speed, but you are getting 10 percent across the board for recoil gun kick, as well as horizontal and vertical recoil.”

The YouTuber went into the firing range to test the optic and was blown away by “how much of a laser beam” the weapon transformed into.

Players get the best of both worlds with this optic as the 7.5x magnification scope dominates long-range gunfights, while the dual trigger option provides an alternative for closer engagements. This optic will go perfectly on one of the best guns in Warzone season one.