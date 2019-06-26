The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies map is coming to PS4 on July 9

Call of Duty fans now know when they can get their hands on the upcoming Zombies map in Black Ops 4.

The next Zombies map will be released on July 9, first on PlayStation 4. Treyarch didn’t reveal the Xbox and PC release dates for the unnamed map, however.

Treyarch tweeted a teaser image for the third DLC map earlier today. It simply said “a little learning is a dangerous thing…” and shows a book that depicts a scene from the Blood of the Dead Easter egg. But when Treyarch released the full patch notes for today’s update, fans learned a little more about the upcoming map—including the PS4 release date.

The next Zombies map will be a part of the Aether storyline, following “the canonical events of Blood of the Dead and Classified.” This means fans should be able to play with the original Zombies cast of Dempsey, Richtofen, Takeo, and Nikolai.

This will be the third Zombies DLC map in Black Ops 4, following Dead of the Night and Ancient Evil, which are both a part of the Chaos storyline. Treyarch’s Jason Blundell revealed in February that the last two Black Ops 4 Zombies maps released this year after Ancient Evil will be a part of the Aether storyline.

Zombies fans should expect to hear more about the next map (including its name) before it’s released on July 9.