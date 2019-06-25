The latest major update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is ready to be downloaded on PlayStation 4.

Black Ops 4 update version 1.19 is now live. It’s a 12.185 GB download file on PS4. But the patch notes haven’t been released yet for version 1.19. Call of Duty fans have grown accustomed to patch notes becoming available a few hours after the actual update goes live.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter Coming this week in #BlackOps4: * Contracts in all modes * Hacienda Twilight * Hard Mode Unsinkable Gauntlet * New Blackout updates * MKII Weapon leveling fix + more Patch notes tomorrow!

Luckily, we do have some idea of what’s coming to the game this week thanks to a tweet from Treyarch yesterday. Contracts will be available in all modes, giving players challenges to complete to earn rewards. A new map variant, Hacienda Twilight, is coming to multiplayer and there will be “new Blackout updates,” according to the tweet.

This article will be updated when the patch notes are released.