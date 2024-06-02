Pride camo on a Call of Duty weapon
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

New CoD free gift pack comes with 7 weapon skins celebrating Pride Month

Pick up your weapons and shoot down homophobia.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 11:08 am

Call of Duty fans can now have a few glittering weapon camos, stickers, and charms in celebration of Pride Month.

Recommended Videos

While the developers are yet to make an official announcement, a special collection of Pride-themed cosmetics has quietly been made available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. To claim these exclusive items, navigate to the game’s main menu, visit the CoD Store, scroll down to the Free Gift Pack, and hit Redeem.

Pride items in call of Duty
Shiny free cosmetics for your lethal guns. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are seven Pride weapon camos representing each of the identities (which are Traditional, Bisexual, Lesbian, Nonbinary, Pansexual, Transgender, and Asexual), and they aren’t exclusive to a weapon type, letting you express your pride in any battle. Moreover, you can also get free access to the traditional Pride Weapon sticker and charm as well to add flair to your guns.

Having free goodies for Call of Duty is nothing new, as numerous other live-service games like VALORANT and Dead by Daylight also give items for the players to celebrate the month of inclusivity. Once you claim these cameos, they are yours to keep and won’t disappear from your inventory. But remember, you need to claim them during June to permanently keep them. Sohead to the store and secure your Pride-themed items as soon as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to get bot lobbies in Warzone
Warzone Operator with SMGs in both hands and two more operators toward his left charging forward
Warzone Operator with SMGs in both hands and two more operators toward his left charging forward
Warzone Operator with SMGs in both hands and two more operators toward his left charging forward
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get bot lobbies in Warzone
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Jun 1, 2024
Read Article The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
The M4 in MW3
The M4 in MW3
The M4 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to get bot lobbies in Warzone
Warzone Operator with SMGs in both hands and two more operators toward his left charging forward
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get bot lobbies in Warzone
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna Jun 1, 2024
Read Article The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
The M4 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com