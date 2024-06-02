New CoD free gift pack comes with 7 weapon skins celebrating Pride Month

Call of Duty fans can now have a few glittering weapon camos, stickers, and charms in celebration of Pride Month.

While the developers are yet to make an official announcement, a special collection of Pride-themed cosmetics has quietly been made available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. To claim these exclusive items, navigate to the game’s main menu, visit the CoD Store, scroll down to the Free Gift Pack, and hit Redeem.

Shiny free cosmetics for your lethal guns. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are seven Pride weapon camos representing each of the identities (which are Traditional, Bisexual, Lesbian, Nonbinary, Pansexual, Transgender, and Asexual), and they aren’t exclusive to a weapon type, letting you express your pride in any battle. Moreover, you can also get free access to the traditional Pride Weapon sticker and charm as well to add flair to your guns.

Having free goodies for Call of Duty is nothing new, as numerous other live-service games like VALORANT and Dead by Daylight also give items for the players to celebrate the month of inclusivity. Once you claim these cameos, they are yours to keep and won’t disappear from your inventory. But remember, you need to claim them during June to permanently keep them. So, head to the store and secure your Pride-themed items as soon as possible.

