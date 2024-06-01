Warzone Operator with SMGs in both hands and two more operators toward his left charging forward
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

How to get bot lobbies in Warzone

Get into bot lobbies in Warzone with ease.
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 07:38 am

Whether you’re looking to avoid the sweaty tryhards or boost your kill-to-death ratio in Warzone, bot lobbies can help you avoid the troubles that can come with the controversial skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Call of Duty.

Recommended Videos

To avoid speed demons ruining your experience, it’s understandable you might want to queue into bot lobbies in Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know to access such lobbies.

How to queue into a bot lobby in Warzone

call of duty warzone operators
Relax. Image via Activision

To get into bot lobbies in Warzone, you can try the following:

Use a VPN

The best way to get bot lobbies consistently in Warzone is to use a VPN. Ensure you connect to regions where most players won’t be active. For example, if you’re in North America and play around 5pm PT, connect to European servers because the region will be a few hours past midnight.

Play at odd hours

You can also dive into your own region’s servers when most of the player base isn’t playing. This means your odds of getting a bot lobby in Warzone in the early morning hours, from 3am to 9am, are high.

Lower your lobby’s skill level

Invite a friend with low K/D to your party. This will let you matchmake into much easier lobbies. Considering the skill level involved, you can also get into bot lobbies this way.

Disable crossplay

While you can’t disable it on PC, console players can turn off crossplay to avoid the sweaty keyboard-and-mouse players. However, your matchmaking time will significantly increase if you do so.

Can you start a private bot lobby in Warzone?

No, there’s no option to add bots to your private matches in Warzone: You must invite at least 50 players when you create one. On the other hand, Modern Warfare 3 does let you create private matches and add bots to your lobby to practice or fill up the missing slots.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
The M4 in MW3
The M4 in MW3
The M4 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 31, 2024
Read Article Some MW3 players still yearn for one long-forgotten game mode from MW 2019
Ghost, Price, and Soap in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded
Ghost, Price, and Soap in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded
Ghost, Price, and Soap in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded
Category: CoD
CoD
Some MW3 players still yearn for one long-forgotten game mode from MW 2019
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
The M4 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
OpTic Texas hoisting the trophy on stage after winning CDL 2024 Major 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 31, 2024
Read Article Some MW3 players still yearn for one long-forgotten game mode from MW 2019
Ghost, Price, and Soap in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded
Category: CoD
CoD
Some MW3 players still yearn for one long-forgotten game mode from MW 2019
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 31, 2024
Author
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.