How to get bot lobbies in Warzone

Whether you’re looking to avoid the sweaty tryhards or boost your kill-to-death ratio in Warzone, bot lobbies can help you avoid the troubles that can come with the controversial skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Call of Duty.

To avoid speed demons ruining your experience, it’s understandable you might want to queue into bot lobbies in Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know to access such lobbies.

How to queue into a bot lobby in Warzone

Image via Activision

To get into bot lobbies in Warzone, you can try the following:

Use a VPN

The best way to get bot lobbies consistently in Warzone is to use a VPN. Ensure you connect to regions where most players won’t be active. For example, if you’re in North America and play around 5pm PT, connect to European servers because the region will be a few hours past midnight.

Play at odd hours

You can also dive into your own region’s servers when most of the player base isn’t playing. This means your odds of getting a bot lobby in Warzone in the early morning hours, from 3am to 9am, are high.

Lower your lobby’s skill level

Invite a friend with low K/D to your party. This will let you matchmake into much easier lobbies. Considering the skill level involved, you can also get into bot lobbies this way.

Disable crossplay

While you can’t disable it on PC, console players can turn off crossplay to avoid the sweaty keyboard-and-mouse players. However, your matchmaking time will significantly increase if you do so.

Can you start a private bot lobby in Warzone?

No, there’s no option to add bots to your private matches in Warzone: You must invite at least 50 players when you create one. On the other hand, Modern Warfare 3 does let you create private matches and add bots to your lobby to practice or fill up the missing slots.

