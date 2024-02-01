MW3 Zombies is finally getting a new map in season 2

Zombies fans, rejoice. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies experience is getting some fun new content in season two in the way of a new map.

Recommended Videos

The map isn’t exactly new, but it is new for CoD: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Warzone map Fortune’s Keep, a small-scale map for the Resurgence mode, will be home to Zombies adventures moving forward, offering a smaller experience than Urzikstan.

Let’s talk about it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a new Twitter/X post about season two, CoD confirmed that Fortune’s Keep is returning with “fresh” POIs, but the attached video also shows CoD operators fighting Zombies on Fortune’s Keep with Ray Guns and more.

Fortune’s Keep originally launched during season four of Call of Duty: Vanguard back in 2022 but was swiftly taken away when Warzone 2.0 launched later that year. It’s back for the first time in the new Warzone experience and is brand new for Zombies gameplay, too.

MWZ is now looking more and more like DMZ from Modern Warfare 2, where each Warzone map was also playable. If this is the trend moving forward, then Rebirth Island may also become playable in MWZ when it launches later this year.

It’s also expected that season two will add even more content to Zombies, such as a new Wonder Weapon, a new story act, and more, such as the new weapons coming to MW3. The Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes and Michonne will fit right into MW3’s Zombies-themed season, which also looks to add overgrown, zombie apocalypse-like remakes of existing multiplayer maps like Terminal and more.

Fortune favors the bold. Call of Duty #Warzone Season 2 drops on February 7 ⚔️



🪙 Fortune's Keep returns with refreshed POIs

🥇 Compete to win in WZ Ranked Play: Resurgence

🧟 The Walking Dead Operators join the fight

➕ more pic.twitter.com/mbzwKc5ja0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 1, 2024

More information about season two is expected in a full-scale blog post later today at around 12pm CT, but it’s looking like there will be plenty of content for CoD fans to dive into no matter what game mode they enjoy most. MW3 season two is set to go live on Feb. 7.