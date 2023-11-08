The pre-load for Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer and Zombies is now live

Let’s hope you’ve got a high bandwidth limit because Modern Warfare 3’s pre-load for its multiplayer and Zombies modes is now live. And it’s a hefty one.

Along with the pre-load, there’s a big day-one update for MW3 that clocks in at 99 GB on PlayStation 5 and a whopping 135 GB on Xbox. There also appear to be individual updates for each content pack you have installed, so it’s a good thing the pre-load is live now.

The decision by Activision to build Call of Duty around the CoD HQ app where multiple games can launch from one place has turned the install into a massive file size and a big ordeal for some who have less-than-stellar internet download speeds.

Thankfully, some files can be uninstalled if players aren’t looking to play them, like the campaign mode, which comes in at around 50 GB on its own. But there are also individual content packs for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone modes, with some needing to be installed to launch the app.

Gamers may soon be able to move on from Modern Warfare 2 and its content packs as well, if they so choose. MW2’s contents put the file size way over 200 GB alone on PS5, and that’s without any additional MW3 content packs.

It’s gotten to the point where the one-terabyte hard drives that consoles ship with are nowhere near enough to withstand today’s game installs, with CoD being one of the top culprits. As it stands, I’m only able to have three to five games on my launch PS5 at any given time and often need to delete something if I want to try out something new.

MW3 servers go live on consoles in a staggered worldwide release at midnight local time and at 11pm CT on Nov. 9 for PC on Battle.net and Steam.