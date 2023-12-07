MW3 devs rush to solve Zombie Rift Pedestal glitch ruining season launch

Fair to say Zombies is having its issues right now.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies season one is officially here, but there’s a big issue stopping some players from enjoying its content, especially a key Dark Aether Rifts objective.

Zombies is currently plagued by an issue stopping players from interacting with Rift Pedestals. This is a major problem as they are imperative to opening Dark Aether Rifts, but fortunately, developers are on the case. In a post on Dec. 6, the CoD team shared they are aware of the problem and currently investigating the issue.

❗ #ModernWarfareZombies



We’re investigating issues associated with interacting with Rift pedestals.



Details: https://t.co/Vd1slXlFOz — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 7, 2023

No timeframe was shared for when players can expect a fix to be rolled out for the problem so if you’re currently experiencing it you’ll need to persevere for the time being. With devs on the case, hopefully, it shouldn’t be long until it has been completely resolved. That being the case, they might have bigger issues to attend to right now.

The new MW3 Zombies season has had a few unexpected consequences since it landed on live servers, including one of which is asking players to reset their progress due to corrupted files. As you’d expect, players who have invested hours into the Zombies mode aren’t willing to just start over, and making things even more confusing, the devs claim the prompt isn’t even genuine. Some unfortunate cases have even forced players to reinstall the game due to file corruption. Depending on your internet speed, this could take all day.

Ultimately, things aren’t going great for the MW3 team right now, but hopefully, the Rift Pedestal issue is a quick fix. In season one of Zombies players use the Rift Pedestals to open Dark Aether Rifts, which can be used for Rift Runs. Doing these runs can net you some sweet rewards so it’s going to be something that most players are looking to do.

Errors and bugs aside, MW3 season one is live across servers now.