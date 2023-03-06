New CoD content is on the way.

Call of Duty fans are lucky to have a constant deluge of content to look forward to every few weeks.

Every two months there is a new season of content, but the month in between new seasons also has what’s called a Reloaded update. Season Two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is no different, as the Season Two Reloaded update is coming very soon.

Here’s all there is to know about the upcoming CoD update.

When is Season 2 Reloaded in MW2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

Season Two Reloaded is likely set to begin on March 15, which is the exact midway point of the season, which began on Feb. 15.

If the update is similar to previous ones, Season Two Reloaded will be live on March 15 at 12pm CT.

The release date for the reloaded update is not yet official, so stay tuned for confirmation from Activision.

What is in MW2 Season Two Reloaded?

Here’s a quick overview of everything coming in the midseason update for season two, directly from Activision.

MW2 season two reloaded update

Image via Activision

New weapon – Tempus Torrent

A new weapon will be joining MW2 in the update, the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle. Little is known about the gun thus far, but info is likely coming in the next few days.

New game modes

Drop Zone, All-or-Nothing, and One in the Chamber will be coming to the game with the midseason update. All of them likely won’t be available at the same time but will probably be rolled out in weekly playlist updates.

Raid episode two

The latest co-op raid episode will be in the midseason update as well, featuring a new entry in the hardcore co-op PvE game type.

“Price, Farah, and Gaz will be back later in Season Two with Episode Two of the Raid, a continuation of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign,” Activision said. “Prepare to squad up for whatever gauntlet lies ahead — even if it means finding unlikely allies to help tie up those loose ends.”

Warzone 2 season two reloaded update

Image via Activision

Redeploy Drones

“Reposition quickly by using the new Redeploy Drones set for deployment during Season Two,” Activision said. “Interact with a drone to hook up a cable and launch toward a distant location. Operators can reposition around the cable in preparation for launch, offering flexibility in where you land.” This is similar to redeploy balloons from the first Warzone, and is currently only said to be joining Ashika Island.

Activision said that “some drones will reposition to a safe area when encircled in the gas” and that “the drones’ high-tech build makes them vulnerable to lock-on missiles; a well-timed shot may eliminate an enemy operator attempting to escape the area.”

New Combatant: Rusher

A new AI enemy is joining the fray, and it sounds deadly.

“Lightly armored and highly mobile, the Rusher combines a short sword and pistol paired with smoke grenades for distraction,” Activision said. “Their low armor makes them vulnerable, so don’t let them get in close. Rushers will appear in Resurgence Battle Royale under certain conditions, such as during a Data Heist.”