A powerful blueprint for a newer Call of Duty gun in Modern Warfare 2 will be unobtainable very soon.

Every battle pass weapon in CoD games has its own special blueprint that comes with it each season. The ISO Hemlock is no different. This assault rifle is one of the more popular guns to use in Warzone 2 and even pubstomping in MW2, and the blueprint that comes with it is absolutely gnarly.

The battle pass blueprint for the powerful ISO Hemlock is on the minds of all players in the final days of season two. Whether they’ve picked it up off of a teammate or foe MW2 multiplayer or Warzone 2, anyone who’s used the blueprint for the battle pass gun is looking to secure it for themselves.

Here’s how you can get your own Unchained Fury blueprint for the ISO Hemlock yourself in MW2, but you’ll need to hurry.

How to get the Unchained Fury blueprint in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

The only way to secure the Unchained Fury blueprint is to finish the season two battle pass in MW2 and Warzone 2. The blueprint can’t be acquired any other way, including by store bundles, so you’ll need to either play the game enough to unlock the full battle pass or buy your way there with CoD Points.

Every other node on the battle pass has individual items that can be unlocked along the way. For the final node (pictured in the top right), the rewards inside it can only be unlocked once every other node in the battle pass is finished.

Here are the attachments that the Unchained Fury blueprint comes with:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

It’s a solid set of attachments for the ISO Hemlock, and they all come with pro tuning, too. So you won’t even have to finish leveling up the ISO Hemlock to use the tuning on the attachments that come with the blueprint, although we suggest you finish leveling the gun up anyway because it’s a beast.

Players have until the end of season two to finish out the battle pass and claim the rewards of the final sector, on the battle pass, including The Peak operator skin for Ronin, 300 CoD Points, and of course, the Unchained Fury blueprint.

Season two of MW2 is scheduled to end on April 11, and season three begins on April 12, so players looking to get this awesome blueprint will have to do so before then.