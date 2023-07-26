MW2 and Warzone season 5 features villain’s return, franchise-favorite assault rifle

While most eyes in the Call of Duty community are looking toward a reveal for Modern Warfare 3, the seasonal content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is set to continue with season five next week.

Activision confirmed the arrival of season five on Aug. 2 by revealing key art today featuring new operators. While two of them seem completely new, one of them is a returning character, and one that players were led to believe was dead.

Find out what lies beyond the shadows in Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone & #MWII on August 2nd 😤 pic.twitter.com/JzckqtRsPz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 26, 2023

Philip Graves, the leader of Shadow Company and the main antagonist from MW2’s campaign, is alive and well, contrary to what the single-player component of the game depicted. He’ll be added as a new operator in season five, along with the other two characters depicted.

Related: Warzone players get sentimental about short-lived map: ‘The best map they’ve made’

Players fought Graves in a tank and defeated him, exploding the tank with C4, leaving him for dead near the end of the campaign. But Graves is not dead, obviously, because he’s hanging out with some new friends near the Observatory POI on Al Mazrah in the image.

Speaking of Observatory, the tower in the background of the image looks to be in flames. This means there are likely changes coming to Al Mazrah.

Graves isn’t the only franchise favorite returning in season five, though. The weapon held by the character in the middle looks quite similar to the FAMAS burst assault rifle from MW2 2009. It may be something new entirely, but the look of it is enough to get players hyped.

The burst gun was dominant 14 years ago, so players are excited about the prospects of wielding the powerful weapon once again in season five and beyond. Official information about season five is expected in the next few days.

Season five of MW2 and Warzone kicks off next week on Aug. 2.

About the author