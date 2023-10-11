‘Movement will be insane’: JGOD explains why Modern Warfare 3’s Tactical Stance is actually broken

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD believes Modern Warfare 3’s new Tactical Stance movement mechanic is broken, making it easier to ambush unsuspecting enemies.

The shift away from the usual bunny hop mechanic is evident in Modern Warfare 3, with the brand new Tac Stance feature focusing on your Loadout and Equipment. This new mechanic looks not only at slide canceling, but also at your Tactical Equipment—with Infantry Vest and Tactical Boots that you can equip mid-match in MW3’s Multiplayer. Slide canceling has been a key part of both casual and pro player’s movements since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and it is unsurprising that this movement tech has come back in full force for MW3.

JGOD offers insight into how the Tac Stance is supposed to work. In most cases, the Tac Stance switches your view into a slanted hip-fire sight which compacts the bullet spread into a tighter radius. This not only provides precision but can be used to switch your primary AR (assault rifle) into an SMG (submachine gun).

On weapons such as shotguns, JGOD demonstrates the strength of using Tac Stance. In confined spaces like corridors and small buildings, using Tac Stance whilst sliding keeps the weapon’s accuracy while dishing out power. Never again will you need to peek around a corner whilst ADS-ing and leave your back open to flanking.

Tac Stance not only improves power and accuracy, which is normally reduced when hip-firing, but it also allows a new aggressive playstyle to push enemies in a tight spot and deal with contested areas for game modes such as Domination and Hardpoint. Slide canceling whilst switching to Tac Stace can be used to ADS faster when traversing across the map.

Slide canceling places players in a position open to incoming fire, whilst the Tac Stance gives players a window of opportunity to shoot precise hip-firing shots, giving them the upper hand in a fight and an ambush-style technique that will overwhelm the opposition.

Although JGOD says that more work is needed for the Tac Stance before MW3’s full releases, this new tech is looking incredibly powerful for players who play aggressively and love to reposition mid-fight.

