A new chapter is about to commence.

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to more DLCs next year, with a slight change in the recipe.

Downloadable content has been a massive part of the franchise for the past decade, with additions to the titles either adding zombie or multiplayer maps on top of existing modes. Now the team seems to be switching to campaign-themed DLCs.

CoD insider RalphsValve has told fans the developers are moving into “intimate, episodic-looks” into Call of Duty’s established characters, starting with fan-fave Ghost.

“In conversation with an associate, Modern Warfare 2’s sophomore DLC expansion will expand the Campaign’s story with an intimate, episodic look behind Call of Duty’s more established characters, factions, and new blood,” RalphsVale wrote.

“Infinity Ward’s approach to single-player content for 2023 was likened to Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures anthological series.

“It won’t be its own game. [It’s been] suggested it would be attached to MW2.”

These leaks suggest the franchise is about to get a collection of different episodes, showcasing a variety of characters that fans will enjoy. The CoD devs appear to be making a shift in the way it tells its stories. The Telltale Games method of releasing episodic sections of titles one bit at a time seems to be the future of the CoD franchise.

This could deviate from their annual release of games, setting the focus primarily on one title for longer than usual.

If this system works, expect triple AAA games like CoD to be making similar moves. Hopefully, it brings captivating stories to the forefront of the title’s future.

The release of stories in episodes could be the thing that brings CoD back to its prime.