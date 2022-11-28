CoD insider claims Modern Warfare 2 is getting a spinoff campaign focused on fan-fave

The Call of Duty series has had some iconic characters players around the world all know and love. Lots have been killed off in brutal and devastating ways, but fortunately, the CoD devs restored order by bringing back one of the most influential characters in series history.

Fans of the title had the excellent surprise of new leaks on Nov. 28. CoD leaker RalphsValve shared the triumphant news that the Ghost “spin-off campaign” is in development.

‘Ghost’ spin-off Campaign in Development at Infinity Ward



'Ghost' spin-off Campaign in Development at Infinity Ward

— Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 27, 2022

It won’t be a standalone game though. According to the oft-in-the-know gaming insider, the spinoff plan will likely be attached to MW2.

The CoD franchise is known for its DLCs. These additions to the game usually focus on the multiplayer aspect, but this time around (and likely as part of the 2023 strategy) this new DLC will focus on Ghost’s story.

— Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 27, 2022

Recently, CoD director Jeffrey Negus and MW2 head writer Brian Bloom shared their interest in creating a new story, primarily focusing on Simon “Ghost” Riley. In an interview with IGN, Negus and Bloom shared their interest in creating Ghost’s story and biting into where that takes them.

“Yeah, I’m going to say it. Ghost’s origin story,” Bloom stated.

If the leaks—and the CoD devs’ hopes for the fan-favorite soldier—come true, fans can prepare themselves for a collection of Ghost memes filling up their feeds as there’ll be a ton of content based solely around the character.

This would be a one-off title with Ghost as the main character and it seems the whole team is interested in getting started. “There are others who would like to do that too,” Bloom added. “There’s something about that character that’s iconic, but the mask and some of those more superficial elements.”

Ghost seems to be their main and only focus for now.

In the future, though, the team intends on giving the fans what they want. “Looking at that would be something I think the audience would love. We would love to get into.”