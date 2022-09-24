Modern Warfare 2 Beta stuck Checking for Updates? Here’s how to fix it

The beta stage for each Call of Duty game generally happens a month before the game’s official launch. Fans of the franchise get to test out everything the newest title offers before its release, while the developers focus on fixing all the last-minute bugs and errors.

Like in the previous titles, Modern Warfare 2’s beta also featured a couple of minor errors and bugs that prevented players from logging into the game. Most bugs will come with error codes that will guide players on how to fix them, while others may not provide that much information. Modern Warfare 2 Beta getting stuck Checking for Updates seems harmless at first, but it’ll become a nuisance once players realize that they’ve been waiting for it to go away for more than 10 minutes.

Delete everything inside the “main” folder

A community-tested fix for the Modern Warfare 2 Beta getting stuck while Checking for Updates requires players to delete the Main folder so the game can reinstall some of its essential files.

Navigate to the Modern Warfare 2 beta folder.

Find the Main folder.

Delete everything inside the Main folder.

Go to your Steam Library.

Right-click on the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Choose Properties.

Select Local Files and Choose Verify Integrity of Game Files.

To find the Main folder inside Modern Warfare 2’s beta folder, players can right-click on the beta client on Steam, choose Properties, select Local Files, and click on Browse.

How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 Beta stuck Checking for Updates on consoles

While PC players might be able to get through the Checking for Updates error, console players’ hands will be tied. This error mainly appears on consoles when players fail to connect to the game’s servers, meaning their best option will be to restart their game and router to fix this error.