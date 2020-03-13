London Royal Ravens sign Nastie

The London Royal Ravens Call of Duty franchise has added 20-year-old Byron “Nastie” Plumridge to its starting lineup, the organization announced today. The player that he’s replacing wasn’t revealed, however.

It’s rumored that Welsh player Rated will head to the bench following this signing, but that’s unconfirmed at this time. Rated has been a part of the London Royal Ravens since its formation and has participated in each event with mixed results.

We are delighted to announce the addition of Byron " @Nastiee_ " Plumridge to our starting roster, pending league approval.#6thRaven #LRRWIN pic.twitter.com/oxehTeeknE — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) March 13, 2020

This is Nastie’s first professional Call of Duty team, but he’s impressed fans and pundits in the amateur bracket since 2019. He won the CWL Amateur Finals 2019 in July alongside current teammate Seany and Toronto Ultra player Bance.

In the 2020 season, Nastie finished second at the CDC London Open 2020 with TrainHard Esports in February alongside other amateur players and he won the Challengers event in Paris with Team WaR earlier this month.

The Royal Ravens have been in the middle of the pack so far in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. They earned a top-four finish at the London Home Series but failed to meet expectations at the Launch Weekend in Minnesota and most recently in Atlanta, picking up a top-six placing alongside fellow European squad Paris Legion.

The Call of Duty League has officially moved to an online-only format due to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19. Although the dates of these online matches haven’t been released, they’re likely to coincide with the previously planned events. Therefore, matches will likely continue later this month to match the dates of the now-canceled Dallas Home Series.