Call of Duty League moves to online-only format in response to coronavirus pandemic

The Call of Duty League has called off the remaining Home Series events and will host online matches, the league announced today.

The announcement comes amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has claimed more than 4,000 lives. Other esports leagues, such as the LCS, LCK, and LPL have either postponed or changed its format in response to this outbreak.

The CDL said the online matches will be broadcast live via its YouTube stream, although the dates of the matches may be changed.

Related: Every esports event impacted by coronavirus | Shutdowns, audience limits, and more

“After careful review and working in close collaboration with our teams, we are shifting all currently scheduled 2020 Call of Duty League live events to online-only competition, effective immediately,” the CDL said. “The new online-only matches will be broadcast live to fans. Dates will be announced shortly, along with tune-in details.”

Here is a statement from the Commissioner of the Call of Duty League, Johanna Faries: pic.twitter.com/hBobrS3ej2 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 12, 2020

CDL commissioner Johana Faries said the decision to move matches online was a “difficult one for all of us, but done with the goal of ensuring the wellbeing of our incredible fans, players, coaches, employees, and partners.”

The next Home Series event was slated for Dallas later in the month. The dates of the online CDL matches “will be announced shortly,” according to the league.