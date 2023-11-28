The L.A. Guerrillas come into the 2024 CDL season with a chance to prove doubters wrong.

Every Call of Duty League team is officially set in stone for the 2024 season as of today.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas finally introduced its roster for the upcoming season today as Assault and Diamondcon return for another season to compete alongside Estreal and Fame.

Will we see the L.A. Guerrillas perform better in Majors this season? Image via Call of Duty League

Confusion shrouded a wild rostermania period in the CDL over the last several months. At the forefront of skepticism, rumors circulated about what L.A. had up its sleeve. In February 2023, it looked like The Guard could consider selling the Guerrillas’ CDL spot amid massive layoffs.

With no content, social, talent, or creative team, L.A.’s morale was low last season, and the negativity seemingly seeped into the squad’s performances. After showing signs of promise in the first few weeks of the year, the Guerrillas sputtered and finished the regular season in second-to-last place and failed to place better than seventh at any Major. Under new leadership, L.A. aims to turn a new leaf in Modern Warfare 3.

L.A. Guerrillas turn to young talent

Pending league approval, the L.A. Guerrillas submitted a roster for 2024 of Assault, Fame, Estreal, and Diamondcon. And at the helm as the head coach will be Veohz. Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the Challengers scene, the up-and-coming coach found success with LAG Academy, Decimate Gaming, and RØKKR Academy last season.

It also helps that all four players have experience playing for Veohz. Fame played under Veohz with RØKKR Academy last season but spent most of that year with the primary CDL team, where the versatile flex player showed he could excel in either role.

Meanwhile, Estreal and Diamondcon learned under the tutelage of Veohz at Decimate Gaming, and Assault spent time with Diamondcon and his new coach under the LAG Academy flag.

Although the upcoming CDL season starts in just a week, this young and talented squad has experience playing together and will surely have a chip on their shoulders.