NFL star Kyler Murray’s Call of Duty meme comes to life in latest Black Ops 6 ad

Call of Duty is such a global phenomenon that even the biggest names in professional sports are known to play it. But not many are as dedicated to the craft as quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals star player made headlines a few seasons ago when a circulating Reddit post showed that Murray performed markedly worse on the football field during double XP weekends, or shortly after a new CoD released. And the numbers backed up the theory. Now, thanks to the newest CoD ad’s Replacer, Murray will be able to play all of the Black Ops 6 he wants, according to the funny new teaser that launched today. And Murray was quick to make note of it.

No need to wait for a double XP weekend when you have The Replacer



Right @K1? ✌️ #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/3bvlnZ5qOI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 7, 2024

“To the trolls who memed me into a bag, thank you!” Murray said, posting the same video and confirming that he’s a CoD partner for the upcoming game. The CoD account was in on the joke, too, saying that there’s “no need to wait for a double XP weekend when you have The Replacer.”

As for the current season, Murray is off to a good start, throwing for 972 yards and seven touchdowns in five games, but the Cardinals currently sit at just 2-3, which is thankfully good for second place in the NFC West right now. So, maybe Murray can enjoy the CoD that’s to come.

CoD brought The Replacer, played by Peter Stormare, back for the BO6 ad campaign. Kyler’s ad is just one of several recently posted online, including one where Stormare “replaces” a Pope-like figure, Art the Clown from Terrifier, and even The Weeknd, with the joke being that people wish to be replaced in their everyday life so they can play CoD.

Not everyone can be as lucky as someone like, say, myself, whose job it actually is to play CoD. And that’s where The Replacer comes in. Unfortunately, he is just a character, but I’m sure you may be able to find your own Replacer on Craigslist or something.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on Oct. 25 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Battle.net and Steam.

