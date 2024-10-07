Black Ops 6 won’t have early access, making the explosive launch trailer even more of a tease 

Can you feel the hype now? The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is here, and it shows off some interesting teases of the game’s campaign.

Unfortunately, though, BO6 will not have a week of early access for this year’s campaign, bucking the trend of previous titles like Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2, much to the dismay of many players around the globe.

With a week of CoD leading up to the launch of multiplayer and a third mode, players enjoyed the opportunity to focus on the campaign for a bit before the grind for camos and Prestige levels began. Back in my day (I’m old), we used to save campaigns for when the servers inevitably had issues around launch.

But now that widespread server issues surrounding launch are a rarity, myself and others are disappointed at the lack of early access to consume the well-made campaign, finish off trophies and achievements, and play on harder difficulties. Now? Launch will be multiplayer and Zombies time, baby.

The trailer does look pretty awesome, though, so I and others will likely get around to it eventually. It features plenty of classic, big budget Hollywood CoD action like a tank blowing up an airliner, a motorcycle chase, and tons of explosions.

The short video teases further involvement from real world figures such as Saddam Hussein, Bill Clinton, and more, in a plot that revolves around chemical weapons. There are plenty of famous CoD faces in there, too, including Frank Woods, Russell Adler, and a surprise appearance by Modern Warfare’s own character Kate Laswell.

The BO6 campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes will all go live at the same time on Oct. 25 when the game releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Battle.net or Steam.

