Modern Warfare 2 has been a strong success early on gameplay-wise for Call of Duty fans, particularly due to its combination of new-age designs and older guns and playlists that franchise veterans have become very used to.

Game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search and Destroy, thankfully, remain in the title. The M4 is still a heavy hitter and several other guns exist under different names.

Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of inspiration from its previous iterations to make an absolute banger of a game, and so far, it’s been a successful title in the franchise.

One weapon fans are wondering about, however, is the MP7. The MP7 was featured in MW3, Black Ops II, BO3, and in the previous Modern Warfare 2019 title, but players can’t find it anywhere in this version of the game.

Is the MP7 in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

Fear not SMG fans, the MP7 is indeed in Modern Warfare 2. For those who were avid MP7 users in previous titles, you might have noticed a weapon that looks eerily similar to the deadly SMG.

Look no further than the VEL 46. This is your one-stop shop for all your MP7 needs. It’s the same gun, but it’s got a new name.

The VEL 46 allows for versatile gunplay, a quick-paced rate of fire, and a relatively large magazine that’ll make sure there’s no chance the enemy got away. Don’t forget, it can be customized to be made the way you want it to be.

There’s been countless glitches, bugs, and crashes in Modern Warfare 2, but don’t stress, the lack of MP7s in the game was no bug. It was just disguised to reinvent the gun.

