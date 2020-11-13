Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies free?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available across all platforms and players are enjoying the new Zombies experience. But the new Zombies mode is only available in Cold War and isn’t a standalone free title.

Fans must purchase a copy of Cold War to play the new Zombies mode, which is featured alongside the game’s multiplayer and campaign. The new mode features a revamped leveling system that is synchronized with the Cold War progression. Cold War progression is also synchronized with Modern Warfare and Warzone in a new system that allows players to rank up regardless of what game they’re playing.

Fans looking for a free Call of Duty experience can still download Warzone, which is a separate game from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Warzone features all weapons and content from Modern Warfare and will continue to be updated with Cold War content. Cold War Operators are now available in Warzone and Cold War weapons will be introduced when the games synchronize on Dec. 10.

It’s unlikely that the Cold War Zombies mode will become free-to-play in the future. But fans can expect new Zombies content down the road since Treyarch has already confirmed DLC content will be available in Cold War’s first season. Fans who want to experience the terrifying Zombies action will need to purchase Cold War on their preferred platform, though.