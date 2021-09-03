How to watch ZLaner’s $50,000 Certified Banger Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

This is going to be lit.

Facebook Gaming streamer ZLaner has partnered up with Activision for a $50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament featuring top streamers and gamers.

Only 30 teams will be competing in the event, which ZLaner described as “very competitive.” The ruleset restricts things like launchers and shotguns in loadouts, along with snipers in loadouts, marksman rifles, and Dead Silence and Stopping Power.

I’m very excited to announce, in partnership with Activision & FB, ZLaners Certified Banger $50,000 Invitational 🔥



We’ve put together a very competitive rule set for this custom tourney & are capping it at 30 teams (90 players).



Question is… who needs an invite? 😏 pic.twitter.com/isl2xyVgnc — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) August 29, 2021

ZLaner himself will be competing in the tournament in a true titanic trio, featuring none other than Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman, who’s newly exclusive to YouTube Gaming. The three streaming stars will be dropping into Verdansk with everyone else and looking to take home even more cash.

The Warzone tournament scene is sure to be excited by the events of Sept. 3. ZLaner is a rising star in the gaming community and Activision’s recognition of his prowess is fantastic for him and all other up-and-comers.

Here’s more information about the $50,000 event.

Tournament rules

These are the rules so far for my $50k tournament. Let me know your thoughts & if there is anything we can improve 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6NrZWr1jhK — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) August 30, 2021

How to watch ZLaner’s $50,000 Warzone tournament

The tournament begins on Sept. 3 at 1pm CT. Each team needs at least one Facebook Gaming creator on it, so many of the teams can be found in the FB Gaming Warzone directory. Others can be found in the same directory on Twitch or on YouTube.

Only six total games will be played by each team, so the tournament should wrap up pretty quickly. Make sure to tune in before the action ends.