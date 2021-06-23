How to watch the World Series of Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s biggest stars are aligning for a massive tournament to decide who’s the best in Verdansk.

The World Series of Warzone features the biggest names in Warzone esports and content creation, and they will all be dropping into a massive, 150 player private match lobby and duking it out against each other for bragging rights and a cut of large prize pool.

With both NA and EU having their own trios and duos events respectively, there are four total tournaments each with a $300,000 prize pool set to take place this summer. And with the best players all in one instance of Verdansk, it’s sure to be a sweaty one.

Everything you need to know about the #WSOW in under 2️⃣ minutes!



Tomorrow at 2pm PT/5pm ET on https://t.co/mgTbStpHNg pic.twitter.com/qMvUmrNP2W — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 23, 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event.

The teams (NA trios)

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

The scoring

All of the trio teams will drop into a private match lobby and play six games of Warzone in Verdansk. Teams will be awarded one point per kill, with a score multiplier in place dependent upon placement in the match.

The first place team wins a x2 multiplier, teams second through 15th will have a x1.5 multiplier, and teams 16th through 50th will have no multiplier. Basically, the emphasis is on kills while also doubling the score of any team that wins a match.

$300,000 prizing

First place – $50,000

Second place – $30,000

Third place – $20,000

Fourth – $15,000

Fifth – $10,000

Sixth – $9,000

Seventh – $7,000

Eighth – $6,000

Ninth – $5,500

10th – $5,000

11th-20th – $3,000

21st-25th – $2,500

Captain’s Cup prizing

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Aydan, TimTheTatMan, Nadeshot, Swagg, and TheDanDangler’s drafted teams will also be competing in a side prize pool for the captains. Which ever captain’s team perform the best overall will help draw from a separate $100,000 prize pool.

First place – $30,000

Second place – $15,000

Third place – $13,000

Fourth place – $12,000

Fifth place – $10,000

First place (Overall team) – an additional $20,000

How to watch the World Series of Warzone

All of the World Series of Warzone content will be broadcast on WorldSeriesofWarzone.com, and the Twitch Rivals official channel, which has partnered up with Warzone for the event.

Day one and two of NA trios take place on June 23 and 24 at 4pm CT. EU trios, and both NA and EU duo events, are coming soon but have not been scheduled just yet.