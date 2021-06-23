Call of Duty: Warzone’s biggest stars are aligning for a massive tournament to decide who’s the best in Verdansk.
The World Series of Warzone features the biggest names in Warzone esports and content creation, and they will all be dropping into a massive, 150 player private match lobby and duking it out against each other for bragging rights and a cut of large prize pool.
With both NA and EU having their own trios and duos events respectively, there are four total tournaments each with a $300,000 prize pool set to take place this summer. And with the best players all in one instance of Verdansk, it’s sure to be a sweaty one.
Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event.
The teams (NA trios)
The scoring
All of the trio teams will drop into a private match lobby and play six games of Warzone in Verdansk. Teams will be awarded one point per kill, with a score multiplier in place dependent upon placement in the match.
The first place team wins a x2 multiplier, teams second through 15th will have a x1.5 multiplier, and teams 16th through 50th will have no multiplier. Basically, the emphasis is on kills while also doubling the score of any team that wins a match.
$300,000 prizing
First place – $50,000
Second place – $30,000
Third place – $20,000
Fourth – $15,000
Fifth – $10,000
Sixth – $9,000
Seventh – $7,000
Eighth – $6,000
Ninth – $5,500
10th – $5,000
11th-20th – $3,000
21st-25th – $2,500
Captain’s Cup prizing
Aydan, TimTheTatMan, Nadeshot, Swagg, and TheDanDangler’s drafted teams will also be competing in a side prize pool for the captains. Which ever captain’s team perform the best overall will help draw from a separate $100,000 prize pool.
First place – $30,000
Second place – $15,000
Third place – $13,000
Fourth place – $12,000
Fifth place – $10,000
First place (Overall team) – an additional $20,000
How to watch the World Series of Warzone
All of the World Series of Warzone content will be broadcast on WorldSeriesofWarzone.com, and the Twitch Rivals official channel, which has partnered up with Warzone for the event.
Day one and two of NA trios take place on June 23 and 24 at 4pm CT. EU trios, and both NA and EU duo events, are coming soon but have not been scheduled just yet.