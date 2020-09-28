How to watch the $100,000 Minnesota RØKKR Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

The Call of Duty League’s Minnesota RØKKR is hosting a $100,000 tournament in Warzone this week and it features some of the biggest names in the game.

The two-day tournament will feature 30 teams of trios in Warzone’s new season six, which is set to launch in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Too much tournament for one day!



Here's how our competitors will be battling for $100K in #RokkrRoyale#Rokkr | #LiveFromWarzone



Tune in next week: https://t.co/maBktx5KJ5 pic.twitter.com/AzKUpeiwGJ — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 23, 2020

With Warzone set to add an underground subway fast travel system to Verdansk to kick off the new season, the action will be faster than ever as teams of top content creators try to rack up their best five games in a four-hour time period.

Some of the event’s team captains and participants include:

TimTheTatMan

FormaL

TeePee

Attach

Censor

Vikkstar123

Tfue

Tommey

Frozone

Pamaj

Gotaga

LEGIQN

BobbyPoff

SiLLY

How to watch the $100,000 #RokkrRoyale Warzone tournament

Image via Minnesota RØKKR

The event will be broadcast on the Call of Duty Twitch channel on Sept. 29 and 30 at 2pm CT. It’ll be hosted by Goldenboy and CDL casters Lottie Van-Praag and Miles Ross.

All of the streams can also be found in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory on Twitch, so most POVs will be available for fans to enjoy.