How to unlock the Spear in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty constantly introduces fresh and unconventional gear for players to wield, including a spear set to single-handedly obliterate enemies in Season Five. It’s like bringing a spear to a gunfight, and the spear might just win.

As the release of Season Five approaches, players are increasingly curious about wielding a historical javelin to devastating effect in Modern Warfare 3.

How to get the Spear in MW3 and Warzone

Going to wait for a while. Image via Activision

The Spear will make its debut as a melee weapon during the mid-season events in MW3 Season Five as part of a locked sector in the Battle Pass. While it will be initially unavailable at the launch of the battle pass, players will have the opportunity to obtain the Spear during the mid-season festivities. This can be achieved by completing any of the three challenges available across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

Spears in MW3 share similarities with Throwing Knives and can be “retrieved from the environment.” However, the real excitement begins once unlocked, as players can level up the Spear to earn new camos. Show off your collection of colorful camos to customize your gladiator-like appearance and stand out on the battlefield.

Season Five is scheduled for release on Wednesday, July 24, with the MW3 update to feature three iconic WWE wrestlers, fresh maps, and new game modes.

