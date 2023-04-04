How to unlock the SP-X 80 in MW2

The weapon unlock process is much different in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 than it has been in years past. Instead of players simply ranking their accounts up to a certain level, they now need to rank specific guns up to a certain level. Weapons are now a part of something called a “Weapon Platform,” and guns are subsequently unlocked by progressing through a specific platform.

This has been slightly confusing to both veteran and new players, as the UI in MW2 makes it slightly difficult to navigate through all of the various guns and platforms. This is evident by the fact that some players cannot figure out how to unlock the SP-X 80, which is arguably the best overall sniper rifle in multiplayer. If you want to start using the SP-X 80 in casual MW2 playlists, then keep reading the guide below to see exactly how to unlock it.

Unlock the SP-X 80 in MW2 multiplayer

There are four different steps you need to complete before you will be able to unlock and use the SP-X 80 sniper rifle in MW2. You can see those steps laid out in the list below.

Rank your character level up to level 7, which gives you access to the SP-R 208 and the Bryson Long Rifle Platform

Level up the SP-R 208 to level 13, which will unlock the SA-B 50

Level up the SA-B 50 to level 16, which will unlock the LA-B 330

Level up the LA-B 330 to level 17, which will unlock the SP-X 80

In total, you will need to use three different marksman rifles/sniper rifles before gaining access to the SP-X 80. This is a worthwhile endeavor, as the SP-X 80 is one of the best weapons you can currently use in season two of MW2 multiplayer.