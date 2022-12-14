How to unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

A classic Call of Duty gun has entered the fray with the midseason update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The Chimera may have a cool, sleek new name, but this thing is the fan-favorite Honey Badger rifle from Call of Duty: Ghosts. With its trademark built-in silencer, the Honey Badger doesn’t give a damn all the way in 2022.

“With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat,” the gun’s in-game description says. “The .300 BLK Subsonic Ammo features no visible tracers and hides kill skulls from the enemy team.”

Here’s how to unlock the new-age Honey Badger in MW2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Chimera (Honey Badger) in MW2 and Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Here are the available challenges for unlocking the new assault rifle in either MW2 or Warzone 2:

Extract the weapon from Building 21 in DMZ mode.

Get two Operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches.

The methods for unlocking the Chimera give players the freedom of choice. It can be done quite easily in either MW2 or Warzone 2, which includes the extraction-based DMZ mode.

The new Building 21 feature in DMZ is currently shrouded in secrecy. But the Chimera can be found there, and it’s unlocked for usage in both games by extracting it from Building 21. DMZ fans who might want to skip a longer process can try their hand at extracting it from there.

The simpler, easiest way to unlock the gun is to play 15 matches in either MW2 multiplayer or Warzone 2, and secure two operator kills. This means that kills only count on other players and not AI enemies like the ones found in Invasion mode or Strongholds on Al Mazrah.

A store bundle for the Chimera is also available for players who want to cut right to the chase with some real-world money.