Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.

While you can unlock some of the operators without it, many will only be obtainable if you’ve bought Modern Warfare 2 and its further additions. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock all the operators in Warzone 2.

How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2

The operators in Modern Warfare 2 are shared in Warzone 2, so unlocking them in one game will also give you access to them in the other. The operators are split into the two factions from the game: SpecGru and KorTac.

SpecGru

Rangers I – Default operator

Default operator Chuy – Complete the sixth mission in the campaign

– Complete the sixth mission in the campaign Gus – Get five assists in a single multiplayer match

– Get five assists in a single multiplayer match Zimo – Get a kill with a secondary weapon

– Get a kill with a secondary weapon Kleo – Get a kill with lethal equipment

– Get a kill with lethal equipment Nova – Complete the 10th level in the campaign

– Complete the 10th level in the campaign Price – Buy the Vault edition

– Buy the Vault edition Farah – Buy the Vault edition

– Buy the Vault edition Ghost – Buy the Vault edition

– Buy the Vault edition Soap – Buy the Vault edition

– Buy the Vault edition Gromsko – Complete the “Low Profile” co-op mission

– Complete the “Low Profile” co-op mission Reyes – Complete the 14th level in the campaign

– Complete the 14th level in the campaign Luna – Complete “Defender: Mt. Zaya” co-op mission

– Complete “Defender: Mt. Zaya” co-op mission CDL Male Home – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store

– Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store CDL Female Home – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store

KorTac

KorTac Group I – Default operator

– Default operator Fender – Get two kills with a launcher in a single multiplayer match

– Get two kills with a launcher in a single multiplayer match König – Use a finishing move

– Use a finishing move Calisto – Get five headshots in a single multiplayer match

– Get five headshots in a single multiplayer match Hutch – Complete the 17th mission in single player

– Complete the 17th mission in single player Horangi – Get five Kingslayer kills in a single multiplayer match

Roze – Get a Point Blank kill

– Get a Point Blank kill Zero – Complete the “Denied Area” co-op mission

– Complete the “Denied Area” co-op mission Conor – Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match

– Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match Aksel – Get 20 kills in a single multiplayer match

– Get 20 kills in a single multiplayer match Stiletto – Get two Revenge kills in a single multiplayer match

– Get two Revenge kills in a single multiplayer match Zeus – Purchase a season one battle pass

– Purchase a season one battle pass CDL Male Away – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store

– Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store CDL Female Away – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store

– Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store Oni – PlayStation pre-order exclusive.

With some of the operators like Oni only being available as a limited-time exclusive, one has to wonder if Activision will bring them back into the store. It’s been confirmed that new seasons will bring new operators, so players will likely be able to find more favorites as the game progresses.