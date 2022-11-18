Call of Duty’s 2022 releases have been full of things to unlock, whether it’s new operators, guns, gear, attachments, and more. The same goes for Warzone 2, the evolution of the hit battle royale game that’s launched as part of this year’s main Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2. In both games, players will need to play the game to unlock operators, the characters that you play as.
While you can unlock some of the operators without it, many will only be obtainable if you’ve bought Modern Warfare 2 and its further additions. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock all the operators in Warzone 2.
How to unlock all operators in Warzone 2
The operators in Modern Warfare 2 are shared in Warzone 2, so unlocking them in one game will also give you access to them in the other. The operators are split into the two factions from the game: SpecGru and KorTac.
SpecGru
- Rangers I – Default operator
- Chuy – Complete the sixth mission in the campaign
- Gus – Get five assists in a single multiplayer match
- Zimo – Get a kill with a secondary weapon
- Kleo – Get a kill with lethal equipment
- Nova – Complete the 10th level in the campaign
- Price – Buy the Vault edition
- Farah – Buy the Vault edition
- Ghost – Buy the Vault edition
- Soap – Buy the Vault edition
- Gromsko – Complete the “Low Profile” co-op mission
- Reyes – Complete the 14th level in the campaign
- Luna – Complete “Defender: Mt. Zaya” co-op mission
- CDL Male Home – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store
- CDL Female Home – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store
KorTac
- KorTac Group I – Default operator
- Fender – Get two kills with a launcher in a single multiplayer match
- König – Use a finishing move
- Calisto – Get five headshots in a single multiplayer match
- Hutch – Complete the 17th mission in single player
- Horangi – Get five Kingslayer kills in a single multiplayer match
- Roze – Get a Point Blank kill
- Zero – Complete the “Denied Area” co-op mission
- Conor – Get five Hipfire kills in a single multiplayer match
- Aksel – Get 20 kills in a single multiplayer match
- Stiletto – Get two Revenge kills in a single multiplayer match
- Zeus – Purchase a season one battle pass
- CDL Male Away – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store
- CDL Female Away – Available in the CDL Launch Pack in the store
- Oni – PlayStation pre-order exclusive.
With some of the operators like Oni only being available as a limited-time exclusive, one has to wonder if Activision will bring them back into the store. It’s been confirmed that new seasons will bring new operators, so players will likely be able to find more favorites as the game progresses.