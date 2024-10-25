How to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6

While crossplay can drastically reduce queue times in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, some of you may not like the idea of facing players on platforms other than your own. Thankfully, you can turn off the feature—here’s how.

Recommended Videos

Officially launched on Oct. 25, Black Ops 6 brings 16 new multiplayer maps for you to jump right in, including 12 core six vs. six maps and four Strike maps featuring a duo mode in addition to the six vs. six. As impatient as we all are, it can take a while to find a multiplayer match, depending on your region, which can be a painful experience for a solo player. Crossplay helps fix slow matchmaking in some cases. That said, it may pose a competitive disadvantage for some players because of aim assist. Not to forget the infamous mouse-and-keyboard advantage for PC players against controllers.

If you’re one in the anti-crossplay league, here’s how to turn it off in Black Ops 6.

How to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6

You can easily disable crossplay if you don’t like it. Image via Activision

Tip: Disabling crossplay may increase matchmaking times and latency in your multiplayer lobbies.

In Black Ops 6, crossplay is enabled by default, so you need to go to the settings and switch it off. Unfortunately, the process may not be as easy as it sounds, especially if you’re playing on an Xbox console. We’ve included the steps for every platform separately for your convenience.

How to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 on PlayStation

Follow these steps on a PlayStation console to turn off crossplay in Black Ops 6:

While in the lobby, bring out the Options menu and select the Settings (cog wheel icon). Here, select Account & Network and then go to the Online tab. Toggle the Crossplay option off.

How to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 on Xbox

Unfortunately, on Xbox, you won’t find the option to disable crossplay under the Account & Network settings. Instead, you must do it from the console’s settings—not the in-game settings. Follow these steps to disable it on Xbox:

Go to the Home screen and select the Settings button (cog wheel) to open the console settings. Under General, select Online safety & family. Next, select Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy. Scroll down and select View details & customize. Go to Communication & multiplayer. Finally, select and choose Block under the “You can join cross-network play” menu.

Note that this blocks crossplay for every game on your console, so make sure you enable it when needed.

How to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6 on PC

On PC, turning off crossplay in Black Ops 6 is fairly simple. Just follow these steps:

Press Esc to bring out the Options menu and select the Settings (cog wheel icon). Here, select Account & Network and then go to the Online tab. Toggle the Crossplay option off.

If this guide helped you out, we’ve got a bunch of other Black Ops 6 guides waiting to boost your gaming experience.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy