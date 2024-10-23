Forgot password
A CoD operator prowls with an assault rifle in Black Ops 6.
Image via Activision
Black Ops 6 patch notes – Launch day update: Weapon buffs and nerfs since beta

BO6 is finally here. So, what changed from the beta until now? Check out the full launch day patch notes for the newest CoD.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 04:44 pm

The long wait of 2024 is finally over. Black Ops 6 is has arrived, and gamers the world over will be calling out of work “sick” because of it.

A new Call of Duty launch is always an exciting time to be a gamer. But with Treyarch back at the helm of a new Black Ops game, featuring multiplayer, Zombies, and an explosive campaign, the hype seems to be just a bit higher this year. And with good reason.

Treyarch has now unveiled the changes that have been made to BO6 since the game’s beta just under two months ago, and there’s some pertinent information for CoD grinders to know before hopping online for their favorite game types and modes.

Check out the Black Ops 6 patch notes for launch day below.

Black Ops 6 patch notes – All changes from beta

CoD operators slide around mid-fight in Black Ops 6
It’s time to slide back in. Image via Activision

Feedback was loud and plentiful after the BO6 beta that took place at the end of the summer. Fittingly, Treyarch has been listening and learning from what players reported to hopefully make the new CoD as good as it can be at launch, before iterating on multiple updates throughout the year.

Here’s everything that’s changed between the BO6 beta and launch day.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Tanto .22 SMG in Black Ops 6 weapon inspect animation
Get ready to take aim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some weapons in the BO6 beta overperformed (hello, Jackal PDW), while others felt weaker by comparison, so players have been waiting on news of what’s been buffed and nerfed since the beta came to an end.

Treyarch did not specify what the changes were, unfortunately, saying that “many weapon balance changes have been implemented across the board since Beta,” but the dev considers launch to be its “day one baseline across the entire arsenal.” Treyarch did say that “weapon balance is always ongoing, so we’ll be evaluating data and feedback, and sharing updates on this regularly.”

Some other tweaks were buffs for movement, though, including improved pistol and melee swap speeds and a slight increase to the weapon butt melee attack speeds. ADS sway has been lowered, and there’s been an improved depth of field across all weapons visually.

Black Ops 6 patch notes image
Easier to read. Image via Activision

When weapons are changed, though, Treyarch will convey it using a new damage adjustment table image, like the one above. And there’s more on the way with two studios on board.

“As we progress through our future seasons, the teams at Treyarch and Raven will adjust weapons based on feedback and data to deliver the best experiences possible for wultiplayer and Warzone respectively,” Treyarch said. “These adjustments may include shared Black Ops 6 weapons having different Damage Range values between titles.”

The dedicated Warzone patch notes will come directly from Raven starting in season one, which does not have a release date yet but is likely to come out before the end of the year, with rumors pointing to a mid-November launch.

Map changes

Several of the maps from the beta, including Skyline, Rewind, and Scud, have all had improvements thanks to feedback, including the addition of new sightlines or cover options and tweaks to bullet penetration.

Skyline now has expanded cover around the hot tub in the middle of the map, and new planters added as cover for new spawns. Scud’s hot button issue was the satellite dish that overlooked half of the map, and there will now be spots that have weaker armor from incoming shots thanks to different bullet penetration. And Rewind’s additions are minor tweaks to existing cover, like a truck in the back alley rotating about 30 degrees.

For more info on the above, check out the patch notes on CoD’s website.

