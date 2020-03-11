How to redeploy your parachute in Call of Duty: Warzone

You’re stuck on top of one of the many tall buildings in Call of Duty: Warzone. You can’t find the stairs or a ladder to climb down. You ask your teammates what button you need to press to redeploy your parachute so you can safely jump off the building and not fall to your death, but you don’t trust their answer.

If you’ve already found yourself in a similar situation in Warzone’s brief history, don’t worry—we’ve got the answer for you right here.

Screengrab via Activision

When you first enter a game of Warzone, you’ll need to pick a landing spot and jump out of a plane. To do this, you need to hit the jump button on your console or PC (hit X on PS4, for example).

Once you leave the plane, an indicator will appear on screen that tells you to deploy your parachute so you can safely land. To deploy your parachute, hit the jump button again (X on PS4).

While you’re gliding to your landing spot, you can cut your parachute to pick up speed again. To cut your parachute, hit your crouch button. You can then deploy your parachute again after cutting it by pressing your jump button.

But even after you’ve landed on the Warzone map, you can still redeploy your parachute if you jump off of a tall enough building. To do this, simply press your jump button again after you take your leap of faith.

This may seem extremely simple and straightforward—and it is. But even popular content creators and former professional Call of Duty players have had issues with safely landing in Warzone.