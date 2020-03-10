TimtheTatman hilariously doesn’t open his parachute in time in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty‘s new battle royale mode, Warzone, has finally released to the public, and streamers are already getting some crazy clips showing off their skills to fans. Tim “TimtheTatman” Betar, on the other hand, had a hilarious accident occur during his stream with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Jack “Courage” Dunlop.

In Warzone, players jump out of a plane onto the map below, in typical battle royale fashion. In most games, however, the player’s parachute activates automatically once they get to a certain height over the map.

TimtheTatman was respawning after winning his match in the Gulag, when he began to fall towards the map once more to join his teammates on the battlefield. Unfortunately, he soon discovered that, in Warzone, you have to manually activate the chute or you’ll slam into the ground and get instantly downed.

The popular streamer sat in his chair for a few moments, stunned into silence, while Ninja and Courage both laughed at how he was able to find a way to die to fall damage in yet another game. Luckily, they were able to revive him, and eventually ended up winning the match.

At time of publishing, Tim, Ninja, and Courage are on an impressive three-game winning streak in Warzone. In their third match, they were even able to take down a team with Mike “Di3sel” Carr, Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, and Shaun “Hutch” Hutchinson to secure the win in the final circle.

You can catch the trio in action on Tim’s Twitch stream, as they look to continue their impressive streak.