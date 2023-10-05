It’s that time of year, baby. The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly, and a new Call of Duty is on the way. That means it’s time to lock and load for a CoD beta once more.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta begins first on PlayStation but will eventually be available on all platforms. Before you can play it, though, you will need a code to enter the early access period ahead of when the beta opens up for all players.

If you get a beta code for MW3, either from pre-ordering the game at a retailer or from a giveaway or friend, then you need to redeem the code. Once you do, you’ll get another code for the platform of your choosing so you’re ready to go as soon as the servers go live.

Here’s how to redeem a MW3 beta code.

MW3 beta code redemption

This is the page you need. Image via Activision

MW3’s beta will be available to preload on your platform of choice if you pre-ordered the game digitally, found in your platform’s game library. If not, you will need to get a code from either a giveaway or from pre-ordering MW3 at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or others.

Here’s how to redeem a MW3 beta code:

Log into your Activision account. If you don’t have one, make one here.

Head to this page to find the Redeem Code page on Activision’s website.

Redeem your code supplied to you by the retailer you pre-ordered from. It will either be on a physical receipt or sent to your email address.

When you enter the code, you will receive a code for the platform you chose. You must then enter that code on the store for the platform you play on (PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, or Steam).

The beta will soon appear in the games section of your platform of choice.

MW3 beta dates and times

It’s beta time. Image via Activision

Here’s when the beta will be live:

Oct. 6 and 7: Early access on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Early access on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Oct. 8 to 10: Open beta on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Open beta on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Oct. 12 and 13: Early access on Xbox and PC, PlayStation open beta

Early access on Xbox and PC, PlayStation open beta Oct. 14 to 16: Open beta on all platforms

Download the beta and then enjoy your time while it lasts before the servers go offline ahead of MW3’s launch on Nov. 10.

