How to pre-load Warzone 2 on Playstation, Xbox, and PC

Warzone 2 will make its grand debut on Nov. 16, and players can start pre-loading the game right now. Given how large Call of Duty games can be in terms of their file sizes, it’ll almost always be a decent idea to preload the game files so you can jump right into the action when the servers go live.

Preloading Warzone 2 is an effortless process, and you’ll only need a stable internet connection to make sure the download process goes smoothly. When you complete preloading Warzone 2, it’ll appear in your game library, and you’ll be able to log into the game on Nov. 16.

How to preload Warzone 2 on PS4 and PS5

Turn on your PS4 or PS5.

Head over to the PlayStation Store and type in Warzone 2 into the search bar.

Choose Warzone 2 and click on the Download button to start preloading the game.

How to preload Warzone 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Turn on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

Navigate to the Xbox Store and search for Warzone 2.

Choose Warzone 2 and click on the Download button to preload the game.

How to preload Warzone 2 on PC

Head over to Battle.net or Steam.

Search for Warzone 2 on your preferred platform.

Click on the pre-install button and start preloading Warzone 2 on your PC.

Regardless of your platform, you’ll need to free up over 100 GB of space, as Warzone 2 is on the heavier side of the scale when it comes to its file size.