When can you pre-load Warzone 2?

Pre-loading games and updates is one of the best gaming industry inventions in recent memory. The days of sitting and waiting to install a game while trying to hop online the minute the servers go live are a thing of the past.

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 about to drop and bring about a new age of free-to-play gaming with friends, it’s going to be added as a large-sized update to Modern Warfare 2. Non-owners of MW2, though, can pre-load Warzone 2 on its own.

Ready up and prepare to drop in November 16 🪂#ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 Season 01 is incoming with a highly anticipated BR experience, all-new DMZ mode, reimagined MP maps, an all-new Battle Pass System, and a whole lot more 🔥 #CODBlog intel: https://t.co/cIe8PcGYaI pic.twitter.com/fkgj23t03Q — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

Warzone 2 will also include DMZ, a mode that’s new to the CoD series. It features the same Al Mazrah map but with a very different type of gameplay where groups of three can spawn in and fight AI enemies, other players, and try their best to find the best loot and extract from the game before dying and losing everything.

Here’s when you can start loading Warzone 2 ahead of time so you can play right away.

Warzone 2 pre-load date and time

Image via Activision

You can pre-load the MW2 season 01 update, including all of the files for Warzone 2 and DMZ, starting at 12pm CT on Nov. 14. That’s two days’ time to install the update before the game becomes playable on Nov. 16 at 12pm CT.

Here’s how that time translates to different time zones in the U.S.:

1pm ET

12pm CT

11am MT

10am PT

And here are some other times throughout the world:

3pm BRT (Sao Paolo)

6pm GMT (London)

3am JST Nov. 15 (Japan)

5am AEDT Nov. 15 (Sydney, Australia)

Considering this update includes basically two whole games, new multiplayer content, new weapons, new operators, and more, the download size is probably going to be substantial, so make sure to pre-load it as soon as possible so you can drop into Al Mazrah with the squad as soon as Warzone 2 is available.