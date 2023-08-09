How to play the Havoc game mode in MW2 Season 5: All modifiers explained

Fast-paced and frantic, the core multiplayer experience of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is enough to get anyone’s heart racing. But the new Havoc mode that’s been introduced as of season five somehow manages to kick it up to another level.

Havoc takes the traditional six-vs-six team deathmatch mode and turns it on its head, with every match turning out differently via various unique modifiers. Sometimes it’s frustrating, sometimes it’s fun, but you can’t say that it’s a routine experience.

Related: Here are the MW2 and Warzone season five patch notes

Here’s all we know about playing Havoc in Modern Warfare 2.

Havoc game mode in MW2, explained

Havoc is a unique take on the team deathmatch experience, one where all players in a match are affected by special modifiers at certain kill intervals. By the time players are deep into a match with five different modifiers active, the action can get pretty hectic and zany.

Havoc is played six-vs-six with the first to 75 kills winning. All squads start with a single modifier when the match begins, then receive four more as the match progresses. Sometimes a modifier will completely reset all the other modifiers as well.

All Havoc modifiers in MW2

Here’s a work-in-progress list of the various modifiers we’ve come across while playing the new Havoc mode in Modern Warfare 2.

Ammo Feeder: Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination.

Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination. Boots Off the Ground: Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics.

Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics. Chain Reaction: Semtex grenades launched on kill.

Semtex grenades launched on kill. Equipment Restock: Equipment reload on kills.

Equipment reload on kills. Eyes On: Advanced UAV is always active.

Advanced UAV is always active. Flameshot: Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation.

Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation. Hero Landing: Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you.

Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you. Hot Shot: Crossbows only. Molotov bolts.

Crossbows only. Molotov bolts. Lucky Three: Three kills grant a random killstreak.

Three kills grant a random killstreak. Perspective Shift: Everyone swaps to a third-person camera view.

Everyone swaps to a third-person camera view. Snapshot Killer: Launch a snapshot grenade on kill.

About the author