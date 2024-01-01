How to play split screen in MW3

Veteran Call of Duty fans might have a few fond memories of playing CoD with friends on split screen. The oldest form of multiplayer gaming has lost its popularity over the years, but you can still play split screen in Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 has split-screen support, but it’s limited to a select number of game modes. Apart from the supported game modes, everyone on your squad will need to use their own consoles or PC to play together. Thanks to MW3’s crossplay features, you can assemble your roster regardless of their preferred gaming platform.

Which MW3 game modes support split screen in MW3?

You can only play MW3’s multiplayer game mode on split screen. Other game modes like Zombies and Warzone aren’t supported yet. While having those modes included would go a long way, it might not be technically possible due to the strain it would cause on gaming systems.

How can you play split screen in MW3?

Once you get used to the split-screen viewing experience, you can overpower your enemies with the sheer power of real-time communication. Image via Sledgehammer Games

If you have a second controller lying around, you can follow the steps below to start playing split screen in MW3.

Launch MW3. Turn on your second controller while you’re in the main lobby for multiplayer. Complete the sign-in process with the second controller; you can have your friend use their accounts. Once you sign in with the second controller, you’ll need to press X on PlayStation and A on Xbox.

After completing this process, the first player can set up a lobby or queue for a game to start playing split screen. Both accounts will need to have an active PlayStation Plus or an Xbox Game Pass subscription since they’ll need access to MW3’s online services.