Does MW3 multiplayer have splitscreen?

Modern Warfare 3‘s online multiplayer is a key part of the FPS title, but many fans also enjoy local action. Is it possible to play MW3 in splitscreen, and if so, how can you go about it?

Splitscreen is an ageless mechanic that many Call of Duty games have employed. With modes like Spec Ops and Zombies, experiencing these thrilling modes with someone sitting next to you is just so different from the intense rigors of online play.

With the odd exception, practically every CoD entry has incorporated splitscreen functionality. Has MW3 deviated from the norm, or is a splitscreen, shoot ’em up session still possible?

Is splitscreen in MW3?

Splitscreen is here, but there’s a catch. | Image via Activision.

Yes, Modern Warfare 3 does include splitscreen. However, it’s not universal across all of the FPS title’s various modes.

At this moment in time, only online makes use of splitscreen. This means that you will not be able to activate this for either Zombies or Warzone. The former will be the sore point for many who just want to enjoy a casual undead massacre together.

How to turn on splitscreen in MW3 multiplayer

If you are looking to enable splitscreen in CoD MW3, then you will both need to have an online membership before anything else, such as PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5.

It’s not really difficult to start splitscreen, but here are some quick steps to follow anyway: